Match Page - Scoreboard

Ireland
Vodafone

Guinness Men’s Six Nations: Italy v Ireland
World Ranking

10

Italy

3

Ireland

Match Centre: Italy v Ireland
7 hours ago
Match Centre: Italy v Ireland

8 hours ago
Guinness Men’s Six Nations: Italy v Ireland

Ireland are in Rome for the 'Super Saturday' curtain-raiser, eager to close out their 2025 Guinness Men's Six Nations campaign…
Guinness Men’s Six Nations: Italy v Ireland
2 days ago
Ireland Team Announcement Press Conference

Simon Easterby spoke to the media about the Ireland team selection to play Italy in the final round of the…
Simon Easterby 30/1/2025
12th Mar 2025
‘Italy Have Their Threats’ – Andrew Porter On The Final Round Match In Rome

Ireland Prop Andrew Porter reflects on the result against France, the injury to Antoine Dupont and the final round of…
Andrew Porter 11/3/2025
11th Mar 2025
Ireland Training As Team Aims To Finish On A High

The Ireland squad trained at the High Performance Centre today as they prepare for the final round of the Guinness…
Dan Sheehan 11/3/2025
Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics