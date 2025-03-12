Match Page - Scoreboard
Match Page - Overview - Head to Head
Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide
Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings
World Ranking
10
Italy
3
Ireland
Related news
2 days ago
Watch
Ireland Team Announcement Press Conference
Simon Easterby spoke to the media about the Ireland team selection to play Italy in the final round of the…
12th Mar 2025
Watch
‘Italy Have Their Threats’ – Andrew Porter On The Final Round Match In Rome
Ireland Prop Andrew Porter reflects on the result against France, the injury to Antoine Dupont and the final round of…
Match Page - Preview - Lineups
Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events
Live
Match Page - Headline Stats
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Lineups - Performance
Teams Players