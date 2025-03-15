Prendergast Wins Inaugural BKT Rising Player Award

The BKT Rising Player award was introduced this year to celebrate players who have made significant contributions to their team throughout the Six Nations, and celebrate the individuals who exemplify a team mentality whilst performing at the highest level.

Inspired by BKT’s mantra of ‘Growing Together’, the award is reserved for players who have earned their first senior Six Nations cap in 2025 and acknowledges their emergence on the elite international stage.

Prendergast was selected as the award winner following a vote by representatives from the host broadcast partners spanning each of the Six Nations, at the conclusion of the round 4 fixtures.

The 22-year-old Kildare native’s performances throughout the tournament were deemed to have been instrumental in Ireland’s campaign, cementing his status as a standout young talent.

He has had a breakthrough season, earning his first Ireland senior cap against Fiji in November, and has since gone on to make five more starts, including his Six Nations debut in the number 10 jersey against England.

Before coming off the bench during today’s 22-17 win over Italy in Rome, Prendergast kicked 44 points during the first four rounds of the Championship and supplied two try assists as Ireland won the Triple Crown.

The talented Leinster half-back, who was the U-20 Six Nations Player of the Championship in 2023, saw off tough competition for the Rising Star honour from the likes of France second row Mickaël Guillard, Scotland centre Tom Jordan, and Wales back-three specialist Blair Murray.

“I am delighted to receive this award and I would like to thank all those who voted for me,” he said.

“I have really enjoyed playing in my first Guinness Six Nations, and it is a really special feeling to represent your country.

“While individual awards are nice recognition, rugby is a team sport and I would like to pay tribute to my team-mates and coaches who have helped me over the last number of months.”

Praising how Prendergast has stepped up at senior level, Julie Paterson, Chief of Rugby at Six Nations Rugby, commented: “The Guinness Men’s Six Nations is rugby’s most loved annual occasion, and offers young players the opportunity to announce themselves on the global stage.

“More than that though, the Championship allows the likes of Sam Prendergast and the stars of the future to graduate from the U-20 Six Nations, or cement their place within their teams, at the elite level.

“Sam has been an integral player for his team, and this achievement is testament to his contribution to Ireland’s performances.

“He has showcased his skill, talent, and team mentality, which is at the heart of the sport. Congratulations also need to go to every player earning their first cap in this year’s Championship – there’s some hugely exciting young talent coming through in each of the six nations.”

Lucia Salmaso, Managing Director of BKT Europe, added: “It is an honour to present this award to a player who has demonstrated embodying the values of rugby and BKT, as well as being one of the best young talents in the global sports scene.

“For the first time in its history, the Six Nations has an official award dedicated to emerging talents, an award that holds great significance for us at BKT as we strongly believe in the importance of nurturing passions, starting with sport.

“We look forward to seeing many more flourish in the upcoming editions of the Championship.”

The BKT Rising Player award will also feature in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations, which gets underway next Saturday, with young players graduating from the Women’s development pathway competition and onto the senior stage, helping to set the tone for another exciting campaign.