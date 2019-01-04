Match Page - Scoreboard
Match Page - Overview - Head to Head
Match Page - Overview - Recent Form
Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings
Match Page - Overview - Current Standing
Related news
9 hours ago
Watch
Highlights: Ireland Overcome Wales At Aviva Stadium
Ireland emerged from a tense, attritional battle at the Aviva Stadium with a hard-fought 27–17 victory on a day when…
21 hours ago
Live Matches
Ireland v Wales Match Centre
Join us for all the build up, exclusive content and live match day commentary as Ireland take on Wales in…
1 day ago
Preview
Guinness Men’s Six Nations: Ireland v Wales
Both squads' batteries are fully recharged following last week's break, as third-placed Ireland and bottom side Wales go head-to-head in…
Match Page - Preview - Lineups
Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events
Live
Match Page - Headline Stats
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Lineups - Performance
Teams Players