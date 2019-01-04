Match Page - Scoreboard

Jump to main content

Ireland
Vodafone

Guinness Men’s Six Nations: Ireland v Wales
Ireland v Wales - Guinness 6 Nations Rugby Championship
9 hours ago
Highlights: Ireland Overcome Wales At Aviva Stadium

Ireland emerged from a tense, attritional battle at the Aviva Stadium with a hard-fought 27–17 victory on a day when…
9 hours ago
Ireland Secure Hard Fought Bonus Point Against Wales

Ireland secured a hard fought bonus point win against a dogged Wales side in Round 4 of the Guinness Men's…
Ireland v Wales - Guinness 6 Nations Rugby Championship
21 hours ago
Ireland v Wales Match Centre

Join us for all the build up, exclusive content and live match day commentary as Ireland take on Wales in…
Ireland v Wales Match Centre
1 day ago
Guinness Men's Six Nations: Ireland v Wales

Both squads' batteries are fully recharged following last week's break, as third-placed Ireland and bottom side Wales go head-to-head in…
Guinness Men's Six Nations: Ireland v Wales
#TeamOfUs 2 days ago
'Nathan's Calm, He's Got A Good Head On His Shoulders' – Doris

Nathan Doak is set to become Ireland's fourth debutant of the current season, after Paddy McCarthy, Tom Farrell, and Edwin…
'Nathan's Calm, He's Got A Good Head On His Shoulders' – Doris
