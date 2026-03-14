Six-Try Ireland See Off Scotland In Triple Crown Decider

Ireland are Triple Crown Champions after an incredible six try victory against Scotland in the final round of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations at Aviva Stadium.

Ireland built a 19-7 lead at half time thanks to tries from Jamie Osborne, Dan Sheehan and Rob Baloucoune. Scotland’s try came from Darcy Graham.

Finn Russell and Rory Darge both touched down for the Scots in the second half but tries from Darragh Murray, on as a temporary sub, and two from Tommy O’Brien helped Ireland to a spectacular win in front of a raucous Aviva Stadium.