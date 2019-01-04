Jump to main content

Home

Latest

Squad

Shop

Menu

Ireland
Vodafone

Match Page - Scoreboard

Guinness Men’s Six Nations: France v Ireland
Overview Preview Live Report Performance Match stats

Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Recent Form

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

Match Page - Overview - Current Standing

Related news

France v Ireland Match Centre
5 hours ago
Live Matches

France v Ireland Match Centre

Enjoy all the build up and live coverage of the opening game of the Guinness Men's Six Nations as Ireland…
10 hours ago
Preview

Guinness Men’s Six Nations: France v Ireland

Ireland have won more Guinness Men's Six Nations first round matches - 19 out of 26 - than any other…
Guinness Men’s Six Nations: France v Ireland
#TeamOfUs 1 day ago
News

Doris: It’s A New Year, A New Group, But Another Big Challenge

From what he has seen in training and the connections this much-changed Ireland team have built, captain Caelan Doris believes…
Doris: It’s A New Year, A New Group, But Another Big Challenge
#TeamOfUs 1 day ago
News

‘Jez Just Needs To Be Himself’ – Farrell

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has called on Jeremy Loughman to just 'be himself' when he experiences the white heat…
‘Jez Just Needs To Be Himself’ – Farrell
1 day ago
In Pics

Ireland Ready To Embrace Paris Challenge – Caelan Doris At Captain’s Run

The Ireland team wrapped up their on field preparations with a final session at Stade de France in Paris this…
Ireland Rugby Captain's Run
Preview Lineups

Match Page - Preview - Lineups

Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events

Live

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Report Events
Summary Timeline

Match Page - Live - Summary

Match Page - Live - Timeline

Match Page - Lineups - Performance

Teams Players

Match Page - Headline Stats

Match Page - Statistics - Team Performance

Match Page - Statistics - Player Statistics