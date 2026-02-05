Farrell Disappointed With Ireland’s Lack Of Intent

Andy Farrell and Caelan Doris expressed their disappointment after Ireland’s 36 – 14 loss in Stade de France with both coach and captain disappointed in the manner of the performance.

Ireland started brightly but France were soon piling on the pressure to build a 22-0 lead at half time. Farrell was particularly disappointed with Ireland’s performance, saying, “Obviously France were playing a different game to us in the first half. I suppose you make your own luck in this game, and rightly so with the way that they went about their business.

“They ended up creating a few chances off the back of scraps on the floor or high balls and stuff like that, but that’s the game.

“You’ve got to show a bit of fight and intent, and we lacked a bit of that in the first half which is very disappointing.

Ireland’s second half performance and in particular the impact from the bench offered some small hope with tries from Nick Timoney and Michael Milne but it wasn’t enough as France, bonus point in the bag just six minutes into the half, had the final word with the clock in the red.

Farrell continued, “Congratulations to France, they were on a different level at times there. More than a bit of a response (from us) in the second half, but they were worthy winners that’s for sure.

“(The replacements had an impact), they did. Again, it wasn’t rocket science. They just had a bit of go-forward, a bit of grunt in the way that they went about their business.

“We got a couple of tries on the back of that, and it’s a pity we couldn’t get a few more in the end because every point matters in this competition, as we know.”

Ireland captain Doris shared the disappointment, “Definitely not how we hoped or foresaw the start of our campaign going. Left ourselves too tall a mountain to climb in the first half.

Lacking a bit of bite definitely. Some class from France, but not good enough from us. We didn’t shut them down early enough.

“We allowed them to play some of their flowing, attacking rugby. Not good enough from us in the collision. Our kick chase let us down, connection wise.

“Some grit and determination in the second half, good impact from our bench, but yeah, very disappointing overall.”