‘We Need To Double Down And Back Ourselves’ – Timoney

Nick Timoney emphasised how important it is that Ireland ‘get it right from the start’ against Italy on Saturday, after allowing France to build what proved to an unassailable half-time lead in their Guinness Men’s Six Nations opener.

The fast-starting French went in at the break in Paris leading 22-0, and Andy Farrell’s side were 29 points behind when Timoney, who came on for Josh van der Flier, was sprung from the bench at the same time as James Ryan, Jack Crowley, and Jack Conan.

They can take some comfort in the fact that the replacements left their mark on the game, as converted scores from Timoney and Michael Milne, either side of the hour mark, saw the visitors win the final half-an-hour by 14 points to seven.

It was the Ulster back rower’s sixth try in seven Test appearances, and he spoke afterwards about the mindset adopted when being introduced into a big Six Nations clash at a time when your team has such a big deficit to overcome.

“It was just a case of coming on and that the lads on the pitch have to feel the difference,” he said. “There has to be an input of energy, enthusiasm, and belief. I’d say we did a reasonable enough job with that.

“It felt like we were going in the right direction for a bit, but ultimately it wasn’t enough. We certainly spoke about it at half-time, maybe that lack of intent. It’s one of those things where a lot of factors go into that.

“Sometimes the game flows in a certain way where it’s hard for lads to show that, but that was certainly a big focus for the bench coming on.

“You have the benefit of sitting and watching the first hour or so or 50 minutes, whatever it was, so you should be fresher.

“You should have that perspective of what the game looks like from the outside and what spin you might want to put on it. It’s easier as a sub to do that, but we obviously have to get it right from the start next week.”

Timoney was one of four Six Nations debutants in Ireland’s matchday squad, alongside starting winger Tommy O’Brien, Milne, and Cian Prendergast, while Munster prop Jeremy Loughman made his first Championship start.

When you consider that the 30-year-old Dubliner made his international debut against the USA in 2021, and there was gap of 32 months between his third and fourth Ireland caps despite his consistent provincial form, he has certainly had to bide his time.

While Timoney was part of extended national squads, notably touring New Zealand in 2022 and South Africa in 2024, the quartet of current captain Caelan Doris, van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony, and Conan were the preferred options for the loose forward places.

However, with O’Mahony now retired and a fractured tibia ruling out Ryan Baird, a regular in Ireland matchday 23s since 2024, the former Ireland Sevens international has played in three of the last four Tests for Farrell’s men.

Following a try-scoring return to international rugby against Georgia last July, he also crossed the whitewash when starting at openside flanker during November’s Quilter Nations Series win over Japan. He was a second-half replacement when they beat Australia the following week.

Having gotten a taste of Six Nations rugby at the Stade de France, he would clearly love nothing more than starting against Italy at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 2.10pm) and helping the team to quickly get back to winning ways on home soil.

Asked about trying to use his lively cameo in the French capital to force his way into the starting XV, he replied: “Obviously, that is the case but it would never be my focus going into games. You have to align yourself with the team fully and just be all-in on winning.

“I certainly thought I did that and whatever that leads to in selection, fingers crossed, I’m going to be involved every week but who knows what will happen?

“I’ve never played rugby in a place like that, really. Some of the games I’ve played in the Aviva Stadium have been massive but just the show was certainly bigger than what I’ve been a part of before.

“That was cool from a very selfish personal point of view but obviously tinged with disappointment. When you’re part of what feels like a long list of lads waiting in line, you’ve got to take your opportunities.

“It’s hard to know how that’s gone on the back of a loss but you hope the coaches see what you’re trying to do.”

As well as producing a snappy finish to step inside Bielle-Biarrey for his try, Timoney had 30-post contact metres from eight carries, made three tackles and beat two defenders. He also won a turnover and had one lineout take.

He was busy and bright and that was exactly what Farrell and his fellow coaches wanted from a bench that registered two tries, 31 carries, and 20 tackles out of 23 attempts, including two try-saving efforts, between them.

They could not paper over what was a poor start to the Six Nations for Ireland, though, as the 2023 and 2024 champions failed to pick up a point in Paris, and head into round 2 in fifth place in the table and also with a drop in the World Rugby rankings to fifth.

Nonetheless, Timoney is backing them to learn the lessons from a chastening night and rebound in the best way possible against the Azzurri, adding: “We need to double down. We need to go back to all the things that we know make us good, some of which are still there.

“I think it has the potential obviously to be damaging to confidence but if we’re the kind of team that we want to be – and I feel like we are with our coaches, the resilience we have with the leaders in the group, the experience – then it shouldn’t.

“We didn’t get all those things that we know make us good out there on the pitch. But that doesn’t mean they’re not there, and we need to 100% believe and just double down, back ourselves.”

