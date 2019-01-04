Match Page - Scoreboard
Match Page - Overview - Head to Head
Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide
Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings
Related news
20 hours ago
News
‘This Team Always Found A Way To Win’ – Culhane
After captaining Emerging Ireland to their third tour win, James Culhane was delighted that the players grasped the opportunity to…
1 day ago
Watch
Try Time: Emerging Ireland’s Five Try Win
Tries from Evan O'Connell. Danny Sheahan, Alex Soroka, Andrew Osborne and Matthew Devine gave Emerging Ireland a 24-33 victory over…
1 day ago
In Pics
Five-Try Emerging Ireland Beat Cheetahs To Win Series
Emerging Ireland finished their three match Toyota Challenge with a 24-33 victory against the Cheetahs to win all three matches…
Match Page - Preview - Lineups
Blog Stats Blog and Stats Events
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Match Page - Live - Summary
Match Page - Live - Timeline
Teams Players