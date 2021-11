Lansdowne and Young Munster played out an instant Energia Men’s All-Ireland League classic on the Aviva Stadium’s main pitch on Saturday .

Conor Hayes weighed in with a hat-trick of tries, adding a conversion as well, as the Cookies won 24-20 against a Lansdowne side boosted by second half scores from Leinster duo Cormac Foley and Peter Dooley.

Check out the best photos from the Division 1A clash: