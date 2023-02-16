Women’s U18s Interpro Series Concludes At Terenure RFC

Connacht and Leinster continued their impressive form as the U18 Girls Development Interprovincial Series concluded at Terenure RFC on Thursday afternoon.

Following on from Sunday’s opening round of action at the IRFU High Performance Centre, there were two more entertaining matches played out at Lakelands earlier today, with Connacht and Leinster both recording their second victories of the Series.

In Thursday’s opening game, Connacht defeated Ulster 50-5, while Leinster edged Munster 29-22 in a tight contest.

The U18 Girls Development Interprovincial Series provided a platform for young players from all four Provinces to stake their claim for selection ahead of April’s U18 Women’s Six Nations Festival.

Check out the best action shots from today’s matches below.