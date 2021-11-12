Jump to main content

Women’s November Series: Ireland 20 USA 10

12th November 2021 21:32

By Editor

Ireland notched up a hard fought three try victory over the USA in the first ever Women’s International at the RDS. A whirlwind try from Béibhinn Parsons set Ireland up after 27 minutes.

It was followed by a determined Leah Lyons powering over just before halftime to give Ireland a 12-5 lead.

Lindsay Peat dotted down in the second half and Stacey Flood added a final minute penalty to her earlier conversion as Ireland sealed the win in front of a vocal RDS crowd.