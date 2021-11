The Ireland Women’s squad have finalised their preparations for Friday’s historic first Test at the RDS (Kick-off 7.15pm, live on RTÉ Player).

Adam Griggs‘ side will face USA Eagles at the Ballsbridge venue, as they return to action in the first of two Autumn Tests this November.

Tickets for the game are available to purchase via Ticketmaster.ie

Check out the best action shots from Thursday’s Captain’s Run below.