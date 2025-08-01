Vodafone Women’s Interpros Are Launched In Dublin

The start of the 2025 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship is now just over a week away, and players from the four provinces attended the tournament launch at the IRFU High Performance Centre.

The action gets underway on Sunday, August 10 when defending champions Leinster, now coached by Ben Martin and captained by Molly Boyne, host Ulster at Energia Park, the venue for the finals day on Saturday, August 30.

The first round will also see Munster, who have Matt Brown back as head coach, going head-to-head with Connacht, last year’s third place finishers, at Virgin Media Park.

All of the matches across the four-round series will be shown live by TG4 on their Spórt TG4 YouTube channel.