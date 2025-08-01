Kick-Off Nears for 2025 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship

As the countdown continues to the start of the 2025 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship , players from all four Provinces were in attendance at the IRFU High Performance Centre to officially launch the 2025 tournament.

The quality and excitement around the Championship has been building year-on-year, and the upcoming rounds of action marks the start of a busy season ahead both domestically and internationally.

The IRFU is delighted to confirm TG4 will once again broadcast the tournament on their YouTube channel.

The four-round series gets underway on Sunday, August 10 in Energia Park, as the reigning champions Leinster will take on Ulster (kick-off 2.30pm) before Munster go head-to-head with Connacht at Virgin Media Park (kick-off 4.15pm).

Round 2 of the Championship sees Leinster host Munster in Energia Park on Saturday August 16 (kick off 2.30pm), while Connacht welcome Ulster to Dexcom Stadium (Kick-off 4.15pm).

A week later, on Saturday, August 23, Connacht face Leinster in Dexcom Stadium, Galway (Kick-off 2.30pm) and Ulster host Munster in the Round 3 clash at Affidea Stadium (Kick-off 4.15pm).

The finals day will take place on Saturday, August 30 in Energia Park.

In attendance at the IRFU High Performance Centre for the tournament launch were players Ava Ryder (Connacht), Molly Boyne (Leinster), Maeve Óg O’Leary (Munster) and Maebh Clenaghan (Ulster), as well as IRFU Incoming Vice President, Tony O’Beirne and Vodafone Ireland’s Head of Brand, Orla Nagle.

Commenting at the launch, IRFU Incoming Vice President Tony O’Beirne said:

“We’re proud to officially kick off the 2025 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship, ushering in what promises to be a packed and exciting season for women’s rugby. The continued progress of this competition is a testament to the dedication of players, coaches, and support staff across all four Provinces. It also highlights the fantastic development work happening at club and youth levels across the country. We remain deeply committed to strengthening our Women’s Pathways, with the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship playing a key role in that journey. We extend our sincere thanks to Vodafone for their unwavering support of Irish Rugby, and to TG4 for their commitment to promoting and showcasing the women’s game. We’re excited to see how the next four weekends unfold and wish each of the Provinces the very best in the championship.”

Head of Brand of Vodafone Ireland, Orla Nagle added:

“At Vodafone, we’re immensely proud to support Irish Rugby and especially proud to champion the growth of the women’s game – both through the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship and our partnership with the Ireland Women’s National Team.

This Championship has long served as a vital stepping stone for emerging talent, offering players a clear path toward representing their country at the highest level.

We’re eagerly anticipating the start of the competition and look forward to connecting fans across Ireland to celebrate their shared passion and witness the continued rise of women’s rugby.”

Tickets for the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Series are available through the provinces, on the following links, Connacht Rugby, Leinster Rugby, Munster Rugby, Ulster Rugby.

2025 Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Fixtures:

Round 1:

Sunday, 10 August: Leinster v Ulster, Energia Park, 2.30pm

Sunday, 10 August: Munster v Connacht, Virgin Media Park, 4.15pm

Round 2:

Saturday, 16 August: Leinster v Munster, Energia Park, 2.30pm

Saturday, 16 August: Connacht v Ulster, Dexcom Stadium, 4.15pm

Round 3:

Saturday, 23 August: Connacht v Leinster, Dexcom Stadium, 2.30pm

Saturday, 23 August: Ulster v Munster, Affidea Stadium, 4.15pm

Finals Day:

Saturday, 30 August: Energia Park