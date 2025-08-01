Ireland Complete Preparations With Captain’s Run In Cork

The Ireland Women’s squad (sponsored by Aon) put the finishing touches to their preparations for their first Rugby World Cup warm-up match against Scotland with a brisk Captain’s Run at Virgin Media Park.

Looking forward to starting on the right wing after a long spell out due to breaking her leg twice in 2024, Béibhinn Parsons told Irish Rugby TV: “We just finished the Captain’s Run, it was really sharp, it was really quick.

“We’re just building the energy and can’t wait to rip into tomorrow. It has been a long time coming, but I couldn’t be on the pitch with better people, and making my return with Sam (Monaghan) as well. We shared our rehab together, so I can’t wait.

“Scotland are very good. They’re a very strong team and they’re very well connected. They are similar to ourselves, so we know it’s going to be a good test.”

Tickets

Tickets for the Ireland v Scotland clash are on sale here.

Team News

Scott Bemand has included the uncapped Nancy McGillivray of Exeter Chiefs, and rising Connacht star Ivana Kiripati in the starting XV, while Kiripati’s provincial team-mate, Ailish Quinn, is also set to make her debut from the bench.

Where To Watch

We would love to see you at Virgin Media Park on Saturday, but if you can’t be there then you can watch the game here:

Republic of Ireland: irishrugby+

NI & UK: BBC iPlayer

Rest of the World: RugbyPass TV