Lions Lose To Wallabies In Weather-Affected Final Test

A lightning delay failed to put Australia off their stride as they bounced back to win the concluding Test, handing the British & Irish Lions a 22-12 defeat at Sydney’s Accor Stadium.

The Lions’ dreams of a first Test series clean sweep since 1927 were dashed by an impressive three-try performance from the Wallabies, who outplayed Andy Farrell’s side before replacements Jac Morgan and Will Stuart crossed during the final quarter.

80,312 spectators watched the 2025 Lions lose for the first time in nine outings on Australian soil, but the result did not take away from the celebrations as tour captain Maro Itoje lifted the Lions Series Trophy afterwards.

Finishing as 2-1 winners, Farrell and Itoje oversaw the Lions’ first Test series win since the 2013 tour Down Under. Munster and Ireland’s Tadhg Beirne was honoured as the Player of the 2025 Series, receiving the Tom Richards medal.