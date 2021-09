Tonight’s curtain raiser to the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship finale was a real ding dong battle between Connacht and Ulster .

The Energia Park crowd were treated to a memorable 12-all draw, as Ulster’s tries from replacements Helen McGhee and Shannon Buller cancelled out Connacht scores from Shannon Touhey and Ursula Sammon.

Check out our match photo gallery from Donnybrook: