Sexton Scores As Leinster Enjoy Hit-Out Against Harlequins

Ahead of the start of the United Rugby Championship, Leinster returned to action at the Aviva Stadium where they ran out six-try 40-21 winners over Harlequins .

Giving his reaction afterwards, head coach Leo Cullen said: “Lots of good stuff in the game. Pre-season games are challenging, the first thing is you’re trying to make sure you pick up no injuries. There’s a little bit of luck involved in that.

“I think we came through relatively okay. Chris (Cosgrave) took a bang, but he’s okay. It’s more his neck than anything. Rhys (Ruddock) came off in the first half with his calf.

“But, again, he just felt a bit of cramp. Overall, the guys have come through pretty well. It’s valuable minutes which is the big thing. So, lots of pleasing things.

“Certainly some of the attack in the first half was nice and dynamic and created some good opportunities.

“Some individuals showed well in the course of the game, and a number of players represented Leinster for the first time, albeit it’s a pre-season friendly. Overall, for pre-season, we’re pretty pleased (with the performance).”