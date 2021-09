Two converted tries in each half did the damage in Leinster’s 28-8 PwC IRFU U-18 Men’s Clubs Interprovincial title-clinching victory over Ulster .

Joe Carbery’s charges made it three wins-out-of-three in Newforge, with Charlie Sheridan, Oisin Lynch, Senan Phelan and Tom Larke all crossing the whitewash.

