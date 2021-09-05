Munster March On To Set Up Title Decider
Munster and Connacht played out a thrilling encounter in rain-hit Cork, with the home side finding an extra gear around the hour mark to push clear on the scoreboard.
Four unanswered second-half tries from Nicole Cronin and replacements Stephanie Nunan, Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird and Aoife Doyle guided Munster to their second victory of the campaign.
The table toppers visit Energia Park next Saturday night for a winner-takes-all clash with second-placed Leinster.
