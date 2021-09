Wingers Alanna Fitzpatrick and Emma Tilly scored two tries each as Leinster raced to a 54-0 bonus point win over Ulster in the PwC IRFU Under-18 Women’s Interprovincial Championship.

Mick Bolger’s young side sit top of the table with nine points, following an impressive performance at St. Mary’s College RFC.

Check out the best action photos from Leinster v Ulster: