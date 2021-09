The Leinster Under-19s wrapped up the PwC IRFU Under-19 Men’s Interprovincial title with a well-judged 22-15 win over Ulster at Newforge.

Andy Wood’s side beat all before them this season, creating early momentum against Munster (27-7) and overcoming Connacht last week in a 21-19 cliffhanger.

Check out photos from the final round encounter in Belfast: