The IRFU 150 Internationals

Two IRFU 150 Anniversary test matches against Australia and two wins as the Ireland Men and Women wore the limited edition heritage jersey.

There were first caps for Ruth Campbell, Vicky Elmes Kinlan, Erin King and Siobhán McCarthy in the Women’s match in September and a major cap milestone for Cian Healy as he won his 134th cap to become the most capped Ireland player of all time.

The jersey which is available exclsuively from Elverys, Official Retail Partner of the IRFU, sold out in record time when it was released.