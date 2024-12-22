Wolfhounds Power Past Clovers In Celtic Challenge

The Wolhounds produced a strong first up performance at a cold and blustery Energia Park on Sunday afternoon as they won the first round clash with The Clovers by 33-7.

First half tries from Amy Larn and Player of the Match Linda Djougang were converted by Dannah O’Brien to give them a 14-7 lead. The Clovers score coming from a penalty try which also saw Erin King sin binned.

Replacement hooker Kelly Burke, Eve Higgins and Stacey Flood all added scores in the second half as the Wolfhounds imposed themselves on the game.

The two sides meet again in Round 2 on Saturday, December 28 at UCD.