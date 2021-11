Terenure College made it back-to-back wins in the Energia Men’s All-Ireland League , getting the better of Garryowen to prevail 25-13 at Lakelands Park.

Second half tries from Levi Vaughan, Craig Adams and Alan Bennie did the trick for ‘Nure, as they handed Garryowen their second successive defeat.

Sean Skehan’s men have climbed two places up to sixth in the Division 1A table, while the Light Blues are now in fourth spot.