Trinity Strike Late To Win Thrilling Encounter With Lansdowne

Dublin University put two recent defeats behind them as Aran Egan’s last-gasp penalty saw them overcome Lansdowne 27-25 on the Aviva Stadium’s back pitch.

Friday Night Lights rugby returned to the headquarters venue as the Division 1A sides played out a seven-try thriller.

Lansdowne outscored the students by four tries to three, but the victory was snatched away from them when Trinity forced a late scrum penalty and out-half Egan landed the game’s decisive kick.