Sun Shines On Young Stars At Aldi Play Rugby Festival In Aviva Stadium

The sun was shining and the rugby stars were out at Aviva Stadium this week as Aldi Play Rugby Festival brought together over 400 boys and girls from primary schools all over Ireland.

The young players were delighted to meet Ireland legend Paul O’ Connell and international stars Josh van der Flier and Kate Farrell McCabe but the biggest cheer was for the one and only Kevin the Carrot!

The national festival is a culmination of a series of local and provincial Aldi Play Rugby tag festivals that give children an introduction to the skills and fun of rugby.