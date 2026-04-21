Energia All-Ireland League Finals Day Launch

The Energia All-Ireland League Finals day takes place in Aviva Stadium on Sunday, April 26th. All four team captains were on hand yesterday for a media event to promote the pinnacle of the club game in Ireland.

The Women’s Division final kicks off at 1:30pm with reigning champions UL Bohemian facing 2022/23 winners Blackrock. Captains Chloe Pearse and Hannah O’Connor are familiar figures from the club, provincial and international scene and will lead out their teams on Sunday as ‘Rock aim to stop UL Bohs push for three in a row.

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Indeed the two clubs have won the most titles in the Women’s Division with UL Bohs on 15 and ‘Rock on 6 but this is their first clash in the final since 2010.

Clontarf are chasing a second title in as many seasons, a feat which hasn’t been done since Shannon in 2005 and 2006. ‘Tarf captain Dylan Donnellan will look to inspire his side by adding to his tally of eighteen tries this season.

Conor Dean who is hoping to lead his team to their third ever title, said “It’s amazing, incredibly exciting. It’s going to be a great week, hopefully. With Mary’s there’s been a few ups and downs, but since we came back together it’s been building quite nicely and coming to fruition on the pitch.”