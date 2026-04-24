Captain’s Run Complete In Clermont-Ferrand As King Says Detail And Physicality Are Key

The sun was shining on Stade Marcel Michelin in Clermont-Ferrand today as the Ireland team completed their Captain’s Run ahead of tomorrow night’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations third round match against France (20.10 Irish time).

Ireland go into the match, bouyed by their victory against Italy in Galway last week, knowing they will need a top level performance to challenge France and achieve a first win on French soil in the tournament.

Ireland captain Erin King spoke to the media after training and said, “We have come so close with the likes of France before, I think we know that it is an achievable goal, and I think if we do get our detail right and our physicality right and our fast start right, I do think we have what it takes.

“The capability in the squad is just immense, and the players and the talent and even our culture, it’s all going in the right direction. I’m really excited, and I think the team’s really excited, but we’ve never done it before, we’ve never beaten France away in a Six Nations, so it’s not an easy feat, but we’re just looking forward to it.

“It’s such a great opportunity for all of us. We’re so lucky to take the pitch and have the opportunity to become history-makers in that sense.”