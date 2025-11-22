South African Scrum Powers Them To Victory

South Africa earned their first win away to Ireland in 13 years with a dominant scrummaging performance in a pulsating Quilter Nations Series clash in Dublin.

Ireland showed immense character to stay within two scores and not buckle, and even went close to scoring in the final five minutes and set-up a thrilling finale, but eventually succumbed to a 24-13 defeat.

The Springboks won six scrum penalties, including one that resulted in a penalty try. South Africa led from Damian Willemse’s third-minute try onwards, with half-backs Cobus Reinach and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu also touching down, either side of the penalty try.

Hooker Malcolm Marx, at the heart of a hugely physical ‘Boks pack, was a deserving winner of the player-of-the-match award. The highpoint for Ireland was Dan Sheehan’s 36th-minute try from a Jamison Gibson-Park pass.

It was a battling performance from Andy Farrell’s men, who lost James Ryan to a 20-minute red card in the first half for a dangerous clearout.

A high penalty count against them also saw four players sin-binned – Sam Prendergast, Jack Crowley, Andrew Porter, and Paddy McCarthy – and a penalty try conceded.

The Match As It Happened