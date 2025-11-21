This Is The Real Test – Caelan Doris On The Springboks

The Ireland squad enjoyed one last run out at the home of Irish rugby as they get ready to face the World Champions on Saturday evening.

Ireland will wear their alternate white jersey against South Africa and took their traditional team photo ahead of Captain’s Run at Aviva Stadium.

Speaking after the session Caelan Doris said, “I think probably the success of this November hinges a little bit on our performance this weekend. Momentum has obviously built nicely as the weeks have gone on, but this is the real test.

“There’s definitely a lot (of rivalry) there. There’s a strong understanding of how we both want to play the game. We’ve had some good results. They’ve beaten us over there as well. Yeah, there’s that line tomorrow. That’s the feeling.”

The captain also referenced the incredible support at Aviva Stadium when Ireland beat Australia last week, “It’s a privilege to be involved in this game. The 8.10 kick-off last week and 5.40 tomorrow are going to be special.

“Looking back to the World Cup in 2023, the atmosphere out there was one of the best I’ve experienced, but the year before here in 2022 was very special as well. Yeah, we’re looking forward to hearing the crowd tomorrow and they make a proper difference to us.”