Solidarity Cup The Centrepiece At Embassy Of Ireland In Paris

Irish Abassador Niall Burgess hosted a reception at the Embassy of Ireland in Paris on the eve of the France v Ireland match with the newly unveilded Solidarité/Solidarity Cup as the centrepiece.

IRFU President John O’Driscoll and President of the FFR Florian Grill spoke about the importance of the trophy to mark the long rivalry on the pitch and friendship of the pitch between the two nations.

Minister for Arts, Media, Communications, Culture and Sport Patrick O’Donovan TD and French Ambassador to Ireland H.E. Ms Céline Place also spoke at the reception

Former Ireland Captain Brian O’Driscoll and French legend Abdel Benazzi were on hand for a Q&A and a look ahead to tonight’s game.