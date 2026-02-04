Ireland Ready To Embrace Paris Challenge – Caelan Doris At Captain’s Run

The Ireland team wrapped up their on field preparations with a final session at Stade de France in Paris this morning.

The Guinness Men’s Six Nations kicks off in a first ever Thursday night slot tomorrow night with Head Coach Andy Farrell making a number of changes. Jacob Stockdale starts a Championship match for the first time since 2021 while Tommy O’Brien, Cian Prendergast and Michael Milne are all set for a tournament debut.

Speaking after the session Ireland skipper Caelan Doris said, “I’m massively excited about the game. We’ve trained well. I think we’re in a good spot.

“It’s pretty much the pinnacle of the game really. We’ve had some fond memories here in the past through the World Cup and some not so good ones as well. But what’s been consistent throughout has been an unbelievable atmosphere.

“I really do think there’s an appetite to embrace the hostility or whatever comes our way. It’s going to be a special spectacle.”