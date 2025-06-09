Ireland Squad Back In Pre-Season Training Ahead Of Rugby World Cup

The Ireland Women’s squad were back in pre-season training last week as they kick off their preparations for the Rugby World Cup in England in August.

The squad gathered at the IRFU High Performance Centre where they will train across the summer. Head Coach Scott Bemand has named a 37 players including the uncapped Alma Atagamen and Ivana Kiripati – both of whom trained with the squad during the Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

Jane Clohessy and Aoife Corey, who made their debut during the Championship, are also inlcuded and there is a welcome return for Sarah Delaney, Eimear Corri, Shannon Ikahihifo, Sam Monaghan and Beibhinn Parsons after missing both the WXV1 and Six Nations campaigns through injury.

Ireland will play two Summer Series warm up matches against Scotland and Canada in early August.

Ireland will play two Summer Series warm up matches against Scotland and Canada in early August.