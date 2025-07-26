Farrell’s Men Produce Biggest Ever Lions Comeback In MCG Cauldron

Andy Farrell’s class of 2025, captained by player-of-the-match Maro Itoje, brilliantly fought back from 23-5 down to win 29-26, with Hugo Keenan earning the plaudits for his all-important try inside the final minute.

Keenan’s Ireland colleagues, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Beirne, also crossed the whitewash in front of an attendance of 90,307 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. The tourists’ other tries were scored by Tom Curry and Huw Jones.

Having backed up their result in Brisbane to now lead 2-0, the Lions will be crowned Test series winners in Sydney next Saturday, but will want to end the tour with a ninth straight victory, nonetheless.