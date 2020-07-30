Leinster And Munster Squads Step Up Training Ahead Of Pro14 Inter-Pros

With just 23 days to go until the resumption of the Guinness PRO14 season, both Munster and Leinster have stepped up their preparations for their Aviva Stadium showdown on the training paddock this week.

Following confirmation of zero positive results from the IRFU’s second round of PCR Testing of players and staff at both provinces, the squads have moved along to a graduated return to contact in advance of their highly-anticipated PRO14 Inter-provincial showdown at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, August 22nd (KO 7.35pm).

Johann van Graan‘s side have been working hard at their University of Limerick base having returned from a down week and Ireland internationals Peter O’Mahony, Keith Earls and Conor Murray were among those put through their paces on Thursday afternoon. Tadhg Beirne and John Ryan have also returned to training after coming through their rehab programmes.

Munster, currently second in Conference B behind Edinburgh, face Leinster and then Connacht in back-to-back PRO14 derbies in Dublin.

Leinster have already assured themselves of a PRO14 semi-final berth as runaway leaders of Conference A and will bid to regain their impressive momentum when they go head-to-head with their southern rivals next month before facing Ulster at the Aviva.

Leo Cullen‘s charges are moving through the gears in training and the sight of Dan Leavy with ball in hand again is a major boost for the province.

Take a look at our photo galleries from today’s training sessions in Limerick and Dublin below.