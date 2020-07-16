Connacht Squad Step Up Pre-Season Training On Return To Rugby

With the proposed resumption of the 2019/20 Guinness PRO14 season fast approaching, Connacht have this week stepped up the intensity of their training at their High Performance base in Galway.

Andy Friend‘s squad are in the third week of their pre-season schedule as they build towards the inter-provincial games at the Aviva Stadium on 22/23 August, with a number of new players joining their extending playing group at the Sportsground, including winger Alex Wootton who has linked up with the province on a loan deal from Munster.

Take a look at some of the latest training pictures from the Sportsground courtesy of Inpho.