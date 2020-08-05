Ireland Sevens Squads Return To Training At IRFU High Performance Centre

The Ireland Men’s and Women’s Sevens squads returned to training at the IRFU High Performance Centre on Tuesday in line with the IRFU’s #ReturnToRugby guidelines and protocols.

After the first round of PCR Testing of the Sevens players and management returned zero positive tests last week, the squads worked in small pods upon their return, initially completing the Bronco fitness test and then resuming non-contact rugby drills.

Take a look at the best photos from training in our gallery below.