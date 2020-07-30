IRFU Complete Second Round of PCR Testing with Leinster and Munster Producing Zero Positive Results

The IRFU (Irish Rugby Football Union) can confirm that the PCR testing of players and staff at Leinster and Munster this week produced zero positive results. 153 players and staff were tested across the two provinces.

The staff and players have been cleared to enter the next phase of their return to rugby which includes a graduated return to contact training.

To date there have been 560 tests conducted across the professional player and staff group and zero positive tests reported.

IRFU Medical Director Rod McLoughlin commented,