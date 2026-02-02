Ireland Wrap Up Portugal Training Camp Before Departure For Paris

The Ireland Men’s squad held a final training session in Quinta do Lago this morning, wrapping up their pre-Guinness Men’s Six Nations camp before heading to Faro Airport to fly to Paris.

The 2026 Championship gets underway in the French capital on Thursday night as Ireland come up against France, the defending champions, for the first time since last March’s 42-27 defeat in Dublin.

Head coach Andy Farrell will announce the team to play les Bleus tomorrow morning, and second row James Ryan spoke about how big a buzz it is to be heading into a new Six Nations campaign – his ninth in all.

“You do (get the same buzz as before). It is such an amazing tournament and you never get used to it, to be honest,” said Ryan. “We’re all just very excited. What a way to kick off the competition this Thursday in Paris – we can’t wait to get going.

“Every year it feels really special. France first up, it’s a big test for us defensively. Just the way they play in terms of, you know, they like to keep the ball alive. They’re obviously unbelievably good on turnover, counter attack.

“Just a big challenge for us defensively, making sure that, you know, the focus piece for us is huge. Making sure that we defend with real concentration and intent for 80 minutes-plus because they can sort of strike at any moment.”

