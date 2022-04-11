Bonus Point Reward For Ireland In Cork

Second half tries from Eve Higgins and Katie O’Dwyer , along with a penalty try, wrapped up a memorable 29-8 win for Ireland in their TikTok Women’s Six Nations clash with Ireland .

For the first Women’s rugby international to be held in Cork, 5,039 spectators turned out to cheer on the girls in green to their first victory of 2022.

Speaking afterwards, player-of-the-match Sam Monaghan said: “It has been a hard couple of weeks, but we really did the hard work this week to put a show on for this crowd.

“We just wanted to do it for everyone here, particularly for all the Munster girls, it’s great to have a win here. To win down here is so special and it means so much to all of us.

“Ever since we’ve set foot in Cork, everyone has been so nice to us. The hotel staff, even just going out for coffee everyone has been so supportive. We just wanted to show we could do the country proud.”