Ireland U20s Photo Call

The IRFU High Performance Centre is a hive of activity this week with the Men’s team back in camp, the Ireland 7s prepping for the Olympics and two Ireland U20s teams getting ready for their summer tournaments.

The Men’s U20 side, captained by Evan O’Connell, will head to South Africa for the World Rugby Under-20 Championship, which kicks off in on Saturday week.

Meanwhile Women’s U20 Head Coach Niamh Briggs has named an extended training squad as they prepare for the Six Nations Women’s U20s Series in Parma in July.

Players from both squads were on hand yesterday for a photo call with IRFU President Greg Barrett and Marie Coady from Ireland U20s Sponsor PWC.