Ireland Women’s U20 Training Squad Named

The Ireland Under-20 training squad (sponsored by PwC) has been named for the Six Nations Women’s Summer Series, which will debut this July, in Parma, Italy.

Head Coach Niamh Briggs has named a 36-player Training Squad in preparation for the Six Nations Women’s Summer Series.

The 36 players have been selected for training camps at the IRFU High Performance Centre, before the final squad for Italy is named.

Starting on July 4, the format of the Women’s Summer Series will see three match days, on July 4, 9, and 14, with teams made up of predominately U-20 players, but with each Union able to select up to three U-23 players per matchday squad.

Hannah Wilson, Ivanna Kiripati, Ruth Campbell, Jane Neill, Karly Tierney, Kate Flannery, Clara Barrett, Cara Martin and Abby Moyles all featured in last year’s Ireland U20 squad, who played Italy and Scotland, in July 2023.

Six players named in the training squad, featured in this year’s Energia AIL Final at Aviva Stadium including Player of the Match Chisom Ugwueru as well as Beth Buttimer, Brianna Heylmann, Faith Oviawe, Kate Flannery, and Éabha Nic Dhonnacha.

22 players named in the training squad played in the U18 WXV tournament in Wellington in April and May this year. Along with 13 players featuring in last season’s Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial series for their provinces.

15 of the 36 players also featured in this year’s Celtic Challenge for the Clovers and Wolfhounds, while Ruth Campbell, Kiripati and Flannery were named in the Ireland training panel for the Guinness Six Nations.

Commenting on the training squad announcement, IRFU Women’s National Talent Squad and Talent Identification Manager, Katie Fitzhenry, said: “We’re delighted to name the training squad ahead of the summer series in Italy next month

“We’ve observed 50 players through screening camps this year, and the coaching team of Niamh Briggs, JP Walsh and Murray Houston have selected an exciting mix of talented players from across the country, all of whom have impressed for their club, province, or at underage international level in a green jersey.

“It is a very exciting time for everyone involved and this is another important step for our Women’s Pathway, providing a platform for the further development of our best young players and exposing them to international rugby.”

IRELAND UNDER-20 WOMEN’S Training Squad (Six Nations Women’s Summer Series)

Forwards:

Sophie Barrett – Enniskillen RFC/Ulster

Grainne Burke – Ennis RFC/Munster

Kelly Burke – Mullingar RFC/Leinster

Beth Buttimer – UL Bohemian RFC/Munster

Ruth Campbell – Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster

Maebh Clenaghan – Queens University RFC/Ulster

Olivia Constable – Gloucester Hartpury /IQ Rugby

Saoirse Crowe – Shannon RFC/Munster

Poppy Garvey – Sligo RFC/Connacht

Aoibheann Hahessy – Ennis RFC/Munster

Brianna Heylmann – UL Bohemian RFC/Munster

Ivana Kiripati – American International College/Connacht

Roisin Maher – Galwegians RFC/Connacht

Amanda McQuade – Ealing Trailfinders/IQ Rugby

Lily Morris – Kilarney RFC/Munster

Eadoin Murtagh – Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster

Jane Neill – Galwegians RFC/Leinster

Cliodhna Ni Chonchobhair – Blackrock College RFC/Leinster

Faith Oviawe – Railway Union RFC/Connacht

Karly Tierney – UL Bohemian RFC and Tuam-Oughterard RFC/Connacht

Hannah Wilson – Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster

Backs:

Clara Barrett – UL Bohemian RFC/Connacht

Ellen Boylan – Blackrock RFC/Munster

Hannah Clarke – Tuam/Oughterard RFC/Connacht

Kate Flannery – UL Bohemian RFC/Munster

Jade Gaffney – Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster

Niamh Gallagher – Saracens / IQ Rugby

May Goulding – Hartpury College / IQ Rugby

Lucia Linn – Loughborough University/ IQ Rugby

Cara Martin – Blackrock College RFC/Leinster

Abby Moyles – Blackrock College RFC/Ulster

Éabha Nic Dhonnacha – UL Bohemian and Tuam-Oughterard RFC/Connacht

Robyn O’Connor – Wexford Wanderers RFC/Leinster

Tara O’Neill – Cooke RFC/Ulster

Ellie O’Sullivan/Sexton – Mullingar RFC/Leinster

Chisom Ugwueru – UL Bohemian RFC/Munster

IRELAND FIXTURES – UNDER-20 SIX NATIONS WOMEN’S SUMMER SERIES

England v Ireland, Thursday, July 4, kick off 6.30pm local time/5.30pm Irish time

Ireland v Italy, Tuesday, July 9, kick off 10am local time/9am Irish time

Ireland v Scotland, Sunday, July 14, kick off 10am local time/9am Irish time