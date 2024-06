The Canterbury Give It A Try programme is focused on introducing girls, aged 10 – 14 to rugby, and is ran over 8 weeks in rugby clubs around the country.

2024 is the eight year of the Canterbury Give it a Try programme. Since the innovative began, 154 clubs all across the country have run the programme.

We joined Midland Warriors for their final Canterbury Give It A Try session this summer, as they had over 100 girls take part!