Atagamen Hat-Trick Helps Ireland U-20 Women To Victory Over Canada

Alma Atagamen scored a hat-trick of tries on Saturday as the Ireland Under-20 Women (sponsored by PwC) beat Canada 32-14 in the second of two uncapped training matches.

Captain Jane Neill, Caitríona Finn, and senior-capped hooker Sarah Delaney also touched down as Niamh Briggs’ side gained revenge for last week’s 26-15 defeat. Click here for a full match report.

Both games were played at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Blanchardstown, and serve as part of the Ireland U-20s’ build-up for the second ever Six Nations Women’s Summer Series in July.

Briggs’ young squad will continue their preparations over the coming weeks, ahead of the tournament which will take place in Cardiff.