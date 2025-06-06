Cork City Mayor Honours International Rugby As Part Of IRFU 150 Celebrations

As part of the IRFU’s 150 th anniversary celebrations, Cllr. Dan Boyle , the Lord Mayor of Cork, welcomed a delegation of past Ireland male and female players, coaches, referees and administrators to a reception at City Hall on Thursday evening to mark Cork’s contribution to Rugby in Ireland.

The Lord Mayor addressed the gathering which included local officials and politicians and acknowledged the strong links for Rugby in the Rebel County.

IRFU President Declan Madden responded with a speech where he highlighted the strong links across Schools, Clubs and the wider Community.

A delegation from the IRFU including Past President Greg Barrett, Chair of the Commercial & Marketing Committee Michael Collopy and IRFU 150 Working Group Chair Paul Dean were among the attendees at the event.

After the speeches concluded, gifts were exchanged and a Q&A was held with some legends of Rugby in Cork, namely Michael Bradley, Laura Guest and Grand Slam winning coach Declan Kidney.

Thanks to the Lord Mayor of Cork, the officials in Cork City Council and all the guests for their hospitality in hosting the event.