Ireland And Canada Serve Up Exciting U20 Match

Ireland and Canada Women’s U20s played out an exciting training match at the IRFU High Performance Centre at the weekend. The game is one of two uncapped matches between them as both sides kick off their preparation for the SIx Nations Summer Series in July.

Ireland’s tries came from Katie Corrigan, Emma Brogan and Ailish Quinn with Hannah Scanlon converting the latter to leave the final score Ireland 17 Canada 26.

The two sides meet again on Saturday at the HPC.