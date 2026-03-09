Ireland U-20s Light Up Cork Fortress With Seven-Try Display

The Ireland Under-20s (sponsored by PwC) erased an early Welsh lead to win 48-33 at Virgin Media Park, with player-of-the-match Daniel Ryan running in two of their seven tries.

The Connacht Academy back-three player touched down in each half – his second effort a superb lung-busting intercept try – as Andrew Browne’s side made it three wins on the trot in the U-20 Men’s Six Nations.

Livewire Wales winger Tom Bowen also bagged a brace, initially helping the visitors to establish an early 12-0 lead, but the Ireland U-20s soon seized control and led from the 23rd minute onwards.

The result keeps Browne’s charges in second place, five points behind Grand Slam hopefuls France who have a vastly superior scoring difference. The Triple Crown is up for grabs when Ireland host Scotland in Cork next Sunday (kick-off 3.15pm – tickets are on sale here).

Speaking after the bonus point victory over Wales, Ireland captain Sami Bishti said: “We were really pushed at the start. We asked ourselves at the start of the week if we can back it (the performance against England) up and go again.

“I think coming into this game, a little bit of a stumble at the start, but the way we regathered ourselves and built a bit of momentum to get into the game was pretty impressive. We’ve got good leaders in the group. It’s not just the way you can speak.

“We’ve got leaders who can also do it in the way they play. They kind of bring the team forward as well, and when you connect that with everyone going in the same direction, gathering that energy and bringing it together, you start to get something, and that’s what we were lucky to have today.

“Although we were delighted to score 48 points, I don’t think we’d be too happy with how much we conceded. It’s going to be something we’ll look back at and review, and see how we can improve on it for the next game. Can’t wait to play Scotland, super excited.”