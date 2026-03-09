Clovers And Wolfhounds Clash In Celtic Challenge’s Final Round

There are two exciting Irish-Welsh duels to look forward to in the Celtic Challenge semi-finals , following this weekend’s concluding round of the regular season which saw the Wolfhounds, Edinburgh, and Brython Thunder in winning form.

India Daley and new Ireland captain Erin King scored two tries each as the Wolfhounds won the Irish derby at the UCD Bowl. The Ruth Campbell-led Clovers lost 43-20, but were already assured of a home semi-final in two weeks’ time.

Both semi-finals will take place at Connacht Rugby’s Dexcom Stadium on Saturday, March 21. Having topped the table, Neill Alcorn’s Wolfhounds side will play Brython Thunder, the fourth place finishers, while the Clovers face Gwalia Lightning in the other last-four clash.

Ilona Maher, the US rugby star turned social media sensation, was part of the crowd that watched a high-octane Irish derby in UCD, and player-of-the-match Dannah O’Brien said afterwards: “I was really happy with the attack in the first half, just being brave and taking opportunities.

“We had to bring a fast start. I think the game went well (for us) in the first half. The Clovers put us under lots of pressure, so we had to front up physically coming out at the start of the game.

“They came out for the second half, probably a bit riled up physically, and that kind of put us under pressure, and then our own discipline and stuff. Yeah, there’s lots in our own hands to look at, but happy with the win to build into the semi-final.”