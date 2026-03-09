Aviva Minis Rugby Festivals in Leinster and Ulster

The Aviva Minis Rugby Festivals are underway across the provinces, with fantastic turnouts at the first two events. See some of the images from our Leinster and Ulster Aviva Minis Rugby Festivals over the weekend, in Rainey RFC, 580 girls and boys took part in the Ulster festival, enjoying a brilliant day of rugby skills and fun in the sunshine. Meanwhile, Balbriggan RFC hosted the Leinster festival, where over 350 young players took to the pitches in a busy and exciting day for clubs and supporters alike.